Wanted: Police ID suspect in girl's rape in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released photos Monday of a suspect wanted in the rape of a girl walking home from school in Orange Mound last week.

A juvenile female told police that on April 23, a man armed with a knife abducted her near Deadrick Avenue and Pendleton Street, sexually assaulting her in an abandoned house on Radford Road.

The victim positively identified Bobby Milton, age 30, as the person who criminally assaulted her.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or go to http://www.crimestopmem.org.