Police: Mother, 20, found passed out with open containers, infant in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young mother is behind bars after allegedly passing out behind the wheel of her car with an infant in the back seat.

According to police, they discovered Erica Alonzo,20, slumped over the steering wheel of her Honda Accord in the 3700 block of Hickory Hill Road Sunday. She was unconscious and didn’t respond when officers began banging on her window or aimed a light in her face.

When she finally woke up, officers said she smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. She was also unsteady on her feet and confused as to where she was.

Also inside the car were several open containers and her infant.

Alonzo was taken into custody and charged with child abuse and neglect, DUI/ child endangerment, DUI, violating the open container law and buying alcohol as a minor.