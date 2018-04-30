× Police ID suspect accused of attacking, carjacking 69-year-old man at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released photos of one of the suspects accused of attacking and carjacking a 69-year-old man at the Valero gas station in the 1600 block of East Shelby Drive in Whitehaven on Wednesday, April 11.

Surveillance video shows Odell Wright getting into his car around 5:45 p.m. when the suspects came up behind him and forced him out of the car, then began beating him.

Police say one of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim.

Two juvenile suspects are in police custody.

18-year-old Octavious Abram has been positively identified as the third suspect and has an active warrant out for his arrest for carjacking.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.