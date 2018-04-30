Manhunt Monday: Mississippi deputies searching for armed suspects who beat, robbed man in convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Victor Aarar says he second guesses his decision to run the County Line convenience store in Marshall County, MS.

Aarar was attacked and robbed his first day on the job on April 4.

"I asked him, 'Can I help you sir?' He said 'No. I'm just looking for some candy for my pregnant wife," Aarar said.

When he turned to help the man, he realized he was being robbed.

"The other guy put a gun in my face and said, 'Lay down," Aarar said. "His fried put me on the floor and they hit me in my back."

Aarar says customers stood in the parking lot and watched as he was being brutally beaten and did nothing to help.

"In my culture if I see somebody that needs help, I have to help them,"

Marshall County sheriff deputies say Aarar is lucky to be alive.

"This is a dangerous situation. During the assault, the could have went off and killed the guy,"

Deputies say the two armed men took Aarar's wallet, cash from the register and even the keys to the store.

Four days later, the store was set on fire.

According to the fire investigator, there was some type of accelarent that was poured on the ground in two different areas inside the store in an attempt to burn it down.

"We would like to get these individuals off the street as soon as possible,"

The assault suspects were last seen leaving the store in a green 2006 Pontiac.

If you know who's responsible for robbing and attacking Victor Aarar and who's responsible for setting fire to the County Line convenience store, call the Marshall County Sheriff's Department at (662)-252-1311.

All calls are confidential.