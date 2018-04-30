× Main Street trolleys back in service Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Jim Strickland cut the ribbon Monday as the city’s Main Street trolleys officially went back into service.

The historic trolleys had been out of service for nearly four years after two of them caught fire, exposing a host of deferred maintenance issues with the line. Refurbishing and testing the trolleys took months longer than anticipated.

“It was important to get this right instead of getting it in a hurry,” Strickland said.

MATA says fares are free for the first month.

The Riverfront and Madison lines are not yet back in service.

Sunday marked the 25th anniversary of the Main Street trolley line, which opened April 29, 1993. Memphis’ original streetcar lines stopped operating in the late 1940s.