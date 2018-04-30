× Flasher runs from Railgarten after customer yells

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An exhibitionist ruined dinner for people at a popular Midtown restaurant Sunday night.

A customer at Railgarten on Central Avenue reported a man was standing just north of the property “pleasuring himself in plain view of Railgarten patrons” in the outdoor recreation area behind the restaurant around 7:30.

The victim twice yelled at him to leave. The second time, he ran away into a wooded area.

Officers were unable to find him.

Residents around Midtown have been reporting a serial flasher for months, but police have been unable to charge him. It is not known if this incident was related to the previous reports.