DCS investigating local daycare center for child abuse, neglect charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Children’s Services confirmed they are investigating a local daycare center after receiving reports of child neglect.

On Monday, WREG’s Troy Washington reached out to the department after several concerned parents revealed allegations of molestation against Trafalgar Village Baptist daycare.

The childcare center is located on Summer Avenue.

“DCS’ responsibility is to investigate allegations of abuse or neglect, and because those cases are child-specific, confidentiality laws prevent us from going into details. By policy, our investigations are typically complete within 60 days.”

