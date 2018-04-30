2 arrested after brawl, gunshots caught on camera in Mississippi town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATESVILLE, Miss. – A cellphone camera captured a brawl in the middle of a Batesville street last Wednesday as people shouted, beat each other and fired guns.

You can see one woman pick up a plank of wood and use it to hit several other people. You can also hear a series of gunshots throughout the video, which was shot on Van Voris Street near Draper.

“It surprised me that people weren’t running when the gunshots happened. They just kind of casually walked away,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

In the video, which police are now examining as part of their investigation, you can see a man in a red shirt pointing what appears to be gun.

A man police identify as David Flowers, but who told WREG his name was Termite, said he fired his gun several times into the air to break up the fight.

“They (bullets) don’t come and hit or hurt nobody. They just drop,” said Flowers.

“I was on my daughter-in-law’s house and everybody come over here to fight, and I’m just trying to stop everything,” he said.

But police said Flowers is a convicted felon and shouldn’t even have a gun.

Video shows police arrived on scene about three minutes after the first gunshots were fired.

They arrested David Flowers as well as Keddrick Flowers and charged both with discharging a firearm in city limits.

They also charged David Flowers with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“I’m not a bad person. I’m just trying to stop everybody from getting hurt out here that day,” he said.

No one WREG asked knew what started the fight.