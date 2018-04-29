× Tennessee trooper injured in crash in Coffee County

Coffee County, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one trooper was injured after an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened on I-24 eastbound, at miler marker 112. Traffic was re-routed as a result of the crash.

THP tweeted out photos of the trooper’s smashed vehicle, along with a damaged Coffee County Sheriff Department patrol vehicle. They said the trooper was struck by a driver who violated the “Move Over” law.

The “Move Over” law requires drivers to move over to the adjacent lane of traffic or slow down for emergency vehicles. The law was passed in 2006 and was expanded in 2011 to include utility service equipment to the list of vehicles that are drivers required to move over or slow down for. The penalty for violating the law is a maximum fine of $500 and a possibility of up to 30 days in jail.

THP said the trooper will be okay.