Man charged in Desoto County shooting that left one person dead, another wounded

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A suspect has been charged in a shooting on Goodman Road in Desoto County that left one person dead and another wounded early Sunday morning, confirms the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives charged Orlando Antonio Davie, 21, with one count of murder and another count of attempted murder.

He is being held in the Desoto County jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information is available.