Family: 1-year-old toddler undergoes surgery after being attacked by dog

TATE COUNTY, Miss. — A 17-month-old toddler had to undergo plastic surgery and tear duct surgery after his family says he was mauled by a chocolate lab Thursday in Tate County, MS.

Some of the images you see may be disturbing.

The mother of Ethan Hawk Lane Jr. tells us she was visiting her grandparents when she left her son in a room briefly.

When she came back, she walked in to him screaming.

She says she initially thought Ethan fell, but officers and doctors told her his injuries came from dog bites.

She says the lab who bit her son belongs to a family member, and the dog is usually locked up.

Ethan's grandmother tells us the dog belongs to her father's brother-in-law, and that Tate County authorities refuse to pick it up, saying it's up to the owner to deal with.

The sheriff and chief deputy haven't responded to WREG's request for comment.

Ethan's family says he is going to be okay.

He has many stitches and a stint in his eyes.

