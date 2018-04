× Two dead after crash on I-40

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people have been confirmed dead at an accident on I-40 and Canada Road, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says.

The accident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Public Information Officer Earle Farrell confirmed the two deaths and says the Tennessee Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation.

Eastbound traffic is affected due to road closures. Westbound traffic is not affected.

This is an ongoing investigation.