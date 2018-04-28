× Tigers’ Avery drafted by Browns in 5th round

DALLAS –Former Memphis linebacker Genard Avery was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, by the Cleveland Browns with the 150th overall pick, Saturday.

Avery, a two-time, first-team all-conference honoree, appeared in 50 career games at Memphis, including every game over his final two seasons. He set a single season record for tackles for loss with 22.0 in his final year at Memphis and his 45.5 career tackles for loss is second in the Memphis record book only to former NFL linebacker Tim Harris.

For his four-year Memphis career, Avery finished with 232 tackles, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns in 2016.

With his selection in the fifth round, Avery becomes the first Memphis linebacker to be drafted since Richard Hogans in 1997. Hogans was drafted in the sixth round by the Chicago Bears.

Avery is the first Tiger to be drafted by Cleveland since Brandon McDonald was drafted in 2007.

With Miller and Avery both now drafted, Memphis has had two players selected in the NFL Draft for the first time since 2015 when Bobby McCain (Miami) and Martin Ifedi (St. Louis) were drafted. Memphis has not had three players drafted since 2001.

Memphis Tigers Drafted by Cleveland Browns

2018 – Genard Avery, Linebacker, Fifth Round, 150thpick

2007 – Brandon McDonald, DB, Fifth Round, 140thpick

1989 – Marlon Brown, LB, 12thround, 328thpick

1968 – Bob Baxter, FL, 15thround, 400thpick

1965 – Olie Cordill, B, 11thround

1962 – Dennis Biodrowski, E, 16th round

