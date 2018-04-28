× Three men arrested after string of robberies; One woman shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are behind bars for two armed robberies that left one woman shot in Midtown.

Officers arrested Brian Fuller, Jordan Thomas and Matthew Thompson early Saturday morning.

Memphis Police say a woman was at an ATM at Hope Credit Union on Madison when a man came up to her car with an assault rifle.

She tried to drive away but was shot in the back. She is now in critical condition.

While officers were on that scene they were called to a Robbery on Anderson Street. Where the same three men robbed two other people.

Officers tracked the crooks down on I-240 at Union.

All three men were in the car along with the assault rifle the victims’ keys wallets and cell phones.