Three men arrested after stealing drug tracker from pharmacy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Three men are now in jail for robbing a couple Mid-South pharmacies at gunpoint.

Memphis Police say Keith Harrington and Jesse Coop stole more than $44,000 worth of drugs friday from the CVS on winchester.

A device located within the narcotics allowed officers to track them to a home on Knights Bridge Drive.

Officers connected that home to a robbery in January at a Walgreens on Quince Road and arrested Harrington for the crime.

Police say he and another man stole $25,000 worth of drugs.