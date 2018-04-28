× Three Bulldogs go late in 2018 NFL Draft

ARLINGTON, Texas – Lifelong dreams were fulfilled for three Mississippi State seniors – tight end Jordan Thomas, snapper Hunter Bradley and punter Logan Cooke – as they were selected on the final day of the 2018 NFL Draft to run the Bulldogs’ three-day total to four.

The four selections represented the most by the squad since five were taken in 2015. State was the only school in the nation to have multiple specialists drafted. In addition, the Bulldogs produced multiple offensive selections in a draft for the second time since 2005.

Thomas was the first to hear his name called as the State to Houston pipeline continued. The Sumrall, Miss., native went to the Houston Texans with the No. 211 overall pick in the sixth round. He joins fellow draftee Martinas Rankin and Texans’ starting linebacker Benardrick McKinney on the squad. Rankin was taken in the third round at pick No. 80.

The 6-foot-6 Thomas impressed scouts with his size and versatility, illustrating his ability at tight end or on the outside. He caught 22 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns as a senior.

Bradley was the only true snapper selected in the entire draft, and he is the only true snapper to be drafted in the SEC since at least 2000. The MSU graduate came off the board with pick No. 239 in round seven. Bradley’s triumphant story includes overcoming an injury earlier in his career and completing every snap of his career successfully.

“It’s a dream come true,” Bradley said. “Being a long snapper, it’s not something that happens often. I’m just thankful and blessed to be one of those selected to be drafted by an organization like the Packers.”

Eight picks later his special teams teammate, Cooke was chosen with pick No. 247 in the seventh round by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cooke is the first true punter in State history to be selected in an NFL Draft, and he is the first Bulldog to ever be chosen by the Jaguars in a draft. He ranked seventh in Bulldog history with a 41.7 career average.

MSU’s four total draft picks tied for fifth-most in the SEC in 2018, behind Alabama (11), LSU (7), Georgia (6) and Florida (5).

Other Bulldogs are expected to sign undrafted free agent contracts. Safety J.T. Gray inked a deal with the New Orleans Saints.

2018 NFL Draft

Round (Pick), Name, Position, Team

3 (80), Martinas Rankin, OL, Houston Texans

6 (211), Jordan Thomas, TE, Houston Texans

7 (239), Hunter Bradley, SNP, Green Bay Packers

7 (247), Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

