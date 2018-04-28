× Suspect shoots gun inside of Oxford performing arts theater

Oxford, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department is investigating a fight that led to a gunshot being fired in a performing arts theater.

Oxford police say that a shot was fired at The Lyric Oxford just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Officers were responding to a disturbance in the theater and were told that there had been a shooting.

Officers determined that a fight had broken out inside of the theater and that a suspect had fired a shot into the air.

No one was struck by gunfire, but one person was injured by broken glass.

Oxford police say they do not have a suspect in custody, but they have developed a person of interest.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.