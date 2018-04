× Man shot outside of Family Dollar in Midtown

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police officers are on the scene of a shooting outside of a Family Dollar in Midtown.

Memphis police say one man was shot outside of the Family Dollar in the 100 block of North Avalon.

The victim has been transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police also say they have someone detained at the scene.

No other information was given. This is an ongoing investigation.