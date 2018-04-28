× Man critically injured after being shot in Whitehaven

Memphis, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a Saturday morning shooting.

Memphis police say officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 6000 block of Walnut Grove at around 12:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, the victim reportedly told them that he had been shot by a stranger in Whitehaven.

The victim was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.