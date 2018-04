× 70-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in East Memphis accident

Memphis, Tenn. — A 70-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car on Friday night.

Memphis police say the accident happened just after 8 p.m., at the intersection of Poplar and Highland.

The pedestrian was reportedly not in the crosswalk when he was struck. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Memphis police say no charges will be filed against the driver.