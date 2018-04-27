× Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman with a history of violence is accused of intentionally hitting her boyfriend with her car.

Pearlene Parker, 47, is facing charges of aggravated assault.

Police say she ran down her boyfriend Thursday night at Rowe avenue and Louisianna Street in South Memphis. It’s not the first time she’s been accused of hurting someone.

Police say Equilla Beasley told them his Parker, his girlfriend, hit him with her car as he was walking down the street.

Officers say he had visible injuries to his face, hands and legs, and there is dent in the hood of the car, now in his driveway.

“The police came and had a lady in handcuffs and after they had the ladies in handcuffs they put her in the car,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors say they have never seen the couple fight before and had no idea why police were here last night.

Police say a witness called and them and told them where they could find the victim, about a mile and a half from where it happened. When police got here they say he was with the woman accused of running him down.

In 2005, Parker was sentenced to nearly three years in jail for stabbing an ex-boyfriend with a large kitchen knife.

In 2007, she was charged with attempted second degree murder for allegedly stabbing another woman several times with a box cutter, but was later found not guilty.

Neighbors says it may be time for this couple to take a breather.

“I’ve seen somebody hit with a car before and it’s not a pretty sight. With that being said, I think they need to sit down and rethink something.”