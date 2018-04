× Vehicle flips over fence, killing girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl was killed and two others injured when a vehicle flipped over a fence in North Memphis on Friday.

Memphis Police responded to the crash in the 1400 block of Watkins shortly before 1 p.m.

Two juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur, police said. One did not survive her injuries.

An adult male was also taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.