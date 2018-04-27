× Uber passenger tips driver with scratch ticket that leads to $140K prize

LAKEWOOD, Co. — A Colorado Uber driver received an unusual tip from a passenger that later led to him winning $140,000.

The man, identified by the Colorado Lottery as Lakewood resident “James P.,” was given a $5 Super Special Ultimate Bingo scratch ticket by one of his passengers. He played the ticket and won $30, which he used to buy more scratch tickets.

“I kept winning these smaller amounts and just kept rolling it over and over into more tickets,” James told the Colorado Lottery.

After six weeks of ticket scratching, James picked up the top prize-winning scratch ticket from a Centennial store on Wednesday. He went to the Denver claims office on Thursday to collect his prize money.

James said he will give a large portion of the winnings to his parents, who have helped him financially a number of times. He also told lottery officials he plans to “soup up” his car and continue driving for Uber.

“I very rarely get the same passenger multiple times, but I’d picked up this guy a few times,” James said. “I haven’t been able to find him yet and tell him about this, but I hope I do.”