Titans go defense again on day two of the NFL Draft

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans traded to move up in the NFL draft and bolster their defense for a second straight night with the selection of Boston College outside linebacker Harold Landry.

Tennessee chose Landry with the 41st overall pick Friday night after sending the Oakland Raiders the 57th and 89th overall selections _ its second-round and third-round picks. The trade means the Titans aren’t scheduled to draft again until the fifth round.

Landry set a Boston College single-season record with 16 { sacks in 2016. He recorded five sacks in eight games last year before an ankle injury shut him down for the remainder of the season.

The Titans had traded up three spots in the first round Thursday to take Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans with the 22nd overall pick.