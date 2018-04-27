The case of the missing socks may just have been solved

It’s a mystery that’s dumbfounded people for years – what happens to all the socks? You wear them, put them in the wash and then they disappear.

But now that age old question may just have been answered.

Just last week, Sarah Rose of Oklahoma tweeted a picture that shows our clothes (and other loose items) have found a hiding spot underneath your dryer.

“Soooo, I no longer feel like a crazy person for losing random socks….” she tweeted.

soooo, I no longer feel like a crazy person for losing random socks… pic.twitter.com/EElcrcKnfB — Sarah Rose (@1SarahRose) April 20, 2018

One kind individual even posted a video showing how those pesky socks make their daring escape.

According to ABC News, older dryer models often have enough space for items to fall through as shown in the video. However, designers have apparently become wise to the escape route and made it harder for articles of clothing to disappear.