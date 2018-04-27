× Tennessee woman uses internet to give birth in overseas bathtub

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Eight-week-old Xavier Freeman is a little worn out.

That’s understandable when you hear how he ended up here.

His mother Tia Freeman felt sick in the middle of an international flight.

“I was like, ‘I’ll just sleep it off. sleep cures everything.’ So I go to sleep and wake up as we’re landing and I notice my cramps have gotten astronomically worse.”

Then, she realized she wasn’t sick. She was in labor.

“I was like, ‘Dear God, please just let me make it to my hotel room.'”

Baby Xavier entered the world in an hotel bathtub in Istanbul with a little help from the internet.

“I literallyw as on YouTube typing like how to deliver a baby. Scroll, scroll, scroll, yup that video looks like they know what they’re talking about.”

Wiki How walked her through how to cut his umbilical cord.

“It’s saying gather these supplies. Grab scissors, some clamps, and sterilize everything. And I was like, ‘I have none of that, but I do have some shoelaces and a pocket knife.'”

The next morning, Tia wrapped Xavier in a flannel shirt and took a cab to the airport. It took several hours to convince the U.S. consulate her story was true.

“They were like ‘This has never happened, like ever.'”

But all of the drama didn’t really phase Xavier.

He’s just happy to be home.