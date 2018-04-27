× Scam Alert: Be wary of fake Beale Street Music Festival tickets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May leaders have issued a scam alert for those heading to the Beale Street Music Festival next week, especially for those still looking for a deal on tickets.

Right now, you can get a three-day pass for $125 or a single-day ticket for just $55. Organizers with Memphis in May encourage visitors to not buy from street vendors or other third-party sellers because those tickets could be fake.

“Each year, patrons looking for a deal will purchase BSMF tickets through a third-party online ticket-selling platform or from a scalper on the street, and are disappointed to find out at the gate that the tickets are fraudulent,” said Robert Griffin, Director of Marketing.

“Remember, once it’s May the deal goes away,” he added. “And any deal they may find later through someone else is probably too good to be true.”

Visitors should buy them online at Ticketfly.com or during festival hours at the official ticket booth at Riverside and Beale.