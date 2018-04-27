× Police: Man pretending to be good Samaritan rapes, abandons woman in parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say raped a woman and then abandoned her in a parking lot back in June.

The victim was walking home on Lamar Avenue when Brandon Smith reportedly pulled up next to her and asked if she needed a ride. She said she got into the car and told him where she lived, but he didn’t follow her directions. Instead, he started driving in the wrong direction.

Several minutes later, Smith allegedly turned down a side street and stopped in the parking lot. He then climbed on top of her and raped her.

Once it was over, he demanded she get out of the car and drove away, police said.

Authorities were unable to identify the suspect until April 9th when they got a hit off of his DNA. The victim was also able to positively identify Smith as the man who attacked her, police said.

He was charged with one count of rape.