More man-made holes causing headaches for Memphis drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As if the potholes aren't annoying enough Memphis drivers are now being forced to dodge man-made holes.

Some big enough to potentially do some serious damage to your car.

"Always some sort of hole in the road that you would think, `Ok, I guess they`re going to fix this,` and then they just leave it and move on to a different one," Elizabeth Stephans, a local, said.

This hole on park avenue is feet from Stephans' front door.

She tells us MLGW crews dug it earlier this week after a power outage on her block.

"This is a very busy road. There are always cars up and down this road no matter the hour of the day, and so I think because it`s such a busy road, maybe we should be paying more attention to making sure they're drivable," Stephans said.

One after another cars are swerving trying to avoid this huge hole that was left partially uncovered here.

And it`s just one of many like it across the city that has drivers fed up.

"It's not safe, it's not safe for the cars, it's not safe for the drivers because people are swerving without giving a turn signal just to try to avoid it," Stephans said.

We spotted several more holes covered with metal plates in the same area this one at Poplar and Reese and crews had to add a second plate to this hole on central avenue in midtown.

After MLGW says rain collapsed the asphalt leaving much of it exposed.

In the end, Stephans says she just wants to see something done.

"I'd like to see it filled because I think just putting a plate over it doesn't solve the problem."