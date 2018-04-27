× Miller drafted by the Bears in the 2nd round of the 2018 NFL Draft

DALLAS – Former Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears at number 51 overall, Friday.

Miller capped his career at Memphis with career, single season and single game records for catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He became the first non-specialist in Memphis history to earn NCAA Consensus All-America honors after being named first team All-American by the AFCA and Associated Press and second team by FWAA and Sports Illustrated. A two-time American Athletic Conference all-conference honoree, Miller leaves Memphis with virtually every receiving record in school history. He owns the career records with 238 catches for 3590 yards and 37 touchdowns. His single season marks in 2017 of 96 catches for 1,462 yards and 18 touchdowns are all school records and his 18 touchdowns tied for the lead in the NCAA last year.

He helped Memphis to three straight bowl games (2015, 2016 and 2017) and to a West Division title in the American Athletic Conference.

This is the sixth consecutive season Memphis has had a player drafted and Miller is the eighth Tiger to be drafted by the Bears.

Memphis Players Drafted by the Chicago Bears

2018 – Anthony Miller, WR, Second Round, Pick 51

1997 – Richard Hogans, LB, Sixth Round, Pick 200

1997 – Marvin Thomas, DE, Seventh Round, Pick 233

1974 – Clif Taylor, FB, Third Round, Pick 62

1958 – Robert Lyles, B, Pick 26

1957 – Bob Schmidt, B, Pick 14

1956 – Joe Billings, T, Pick 22

1953 – Wayne Wood, T, Pick 22

-www.gotigersgo.com-