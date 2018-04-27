Memphis in May releases road closure schedule

The detour around for the closed-off section of Riverside Drive will be from Union Avenue to Georgia Avenue. During the Festival event days, Beale Street from Wagner Place to Front Street and Wagner Place from Beale Street to MLK Boulevard will close for the safety of pedestrians and visitors to the events.

Riverside Drive will be partially closed, allowing two-way traffic in the northbound lanes for the following dates:

– Saturday, April 28 – Tuesday, May 1: preparation for Beale Street Music Festival

– Tuesday, May 8 – Friday, May 11: preparation for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

– Monday, May 21 – Wednesday, May 23: preparation for the Great American River Run and 901Fest

Complete closure of Riverside Drive will be limited to the following days: