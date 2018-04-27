× Man accused of exposing himself, blowing kisses to children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man will be in court on Monday for allegedly exposing himself and blowing kisses to children.

Eddie Farris, 55, is charged with indecent exposure.

Police say yesterday, three children who are 11, 12 and 13 years old were walking home from school on American Way when they saw Farris across the street.

They say he exposed himself and blew kisses. The children ran to an adult who called police.

Farris denied it. Coming up on News Channel 3 at 10, we dig into his background and found he’s no stranger to crimes like these.