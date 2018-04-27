Live at 9: Legislative update, the Big & Bigger Tour & Black Violin

Reps. Akbari, White on latest legislative session

State legislative session has come to a close. Representatives Raumesh Akbari and Mark White stopped by Live at 9 to talk about what they accomplished and what’s still needs to be done when they return to Nashville.

Big and Bigger Tour

When you’re a comedian and you’ve worked with the likes of P. Diddy, Martin Lawrence and Kevin Hart, what’s next? Well you team up to give audiences double and triple the comedy.

The Big and Bigger Tour featuring Ronnie Jordan and Darren Brand is coming to Chuckles Comedy House this weekend and will be hosted by Tyler Chronicles.

Get your tickets now

Black Violin

They’ve shared the stage with artists like Kanye West, Alicia Keys and Aerosmith, and performed at hundreds of schools across the country.

Now Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus of Black Violin are scheduled to wow audiences at The Orpheum Theatre.