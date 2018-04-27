× Gun discovered inside backpack at Douglas High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers were called to Douglas High School Friday morning after a gun was located in a student’s backpack.

According to police, the student, who remains unidentified at this time, was going through security and placed his backpack on the conveyor belt at the entrance of the school. As the bag went through the scanner, the officer said he saw appeared to be a handgun. He removed the bag and searched it by hand.

Inside was a silver 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun.

The student was arrested and the weapon confiscated.