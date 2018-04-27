× Former bookkeeper accused of stealing thousands from Pearl’s Oyster House

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former bookkeeper at Pearl’s Oyster House on South Main Street is now behind bars, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business by writing checks to her family members.

According to police, the current bookkeeper was doing an internal audit when she discovered two suspicious checks. She claimed the checks were written to two individuals who had never worked for the business.

The first was made out for $9,847. The second was for $1,874.

About a month later, the former bookkeeper, Tammy Davis, was tracked down and questioned by police. She stated the first check was written to an employee. However, police noted that individual was Davis’ own daughter.

As for the second check, Davis said that one was given to her mother who she split her check with.

Once again, the business said neither woman was ever employed by Pearl’s Oyster House.

Davis was arrested and charged with theft of property.