× East Memphis couple robbed in home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A couple was robbed at gunpoint as they walked into their East Memphis home Thursday night, police say.

The couple told investigators that they were returning from dinner to their home in the 6500 block of May Hollow near Kirby around 10:20.

When they opened the door, two men came up behind them, forced them inside and yelled “Give us everything.”

The men took Apple watches, phones, rings and more valued at about $15,000, then ran away.

The victims say the suspects may have been working with a crew who repaved their driveway recently.