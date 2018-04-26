× Tennessee lawmakers vote to shield teachers from test woes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers have cleared a bill they believe will hold teachers harmless in the state’s recent school testing snafus, resolving a lingering issue holding up the legislative session’s conclusion.

The House and Senate lawmakers passed an amended bill late Wednesday that says no adverse action could be taken against students, teachers, schools or districts based on the TNReady test results.

Lawmakers last week passed similar legislation. It addressed teachers by saying decisions about their employment, termination and compensation can’t be based on the 2017-2018 school year tests. But House lawmakers were wary Wednesday that that bill wouldn’t sufficiently protect teachers.

State education officials said last week there appeared to have been a cyberattack on the computer system of the testing company that administers the online test, temporarily affecting student access.