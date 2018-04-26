× State: TNReady test problems caused by cut communications cable

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Problems with online TNReady tests have been traced to a severed telecommunications cable, the state department of education said Thursday.

A main fiber cable between Tennessee and Georgia was cut Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the state.

“Testing can continue, but connectivity may be slow in areas of impact until this resolved,” the department said.

After problems with the online test’s rollout earlier this week, the state said the TBI was investigating a possible hack on the system that was causing problems.

Locally, Collierville schools announced Thursday that the district is suspending testing for a second day after experiencing problems.

Collierville says the state and vendor Questar are investigating.

State lawmakers have already passed a measure to “hold harmless” teachers and students from TNReady scores affecting their evaluations and academic progress this year, due to significant problems with testing.