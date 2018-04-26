Residents say MLGW didn’t properly cover Central Avenue hole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - - People in Midtown say a big hole has been causing issues most of the week. They say an attempt to cover it didn't work.

It's on Central Avenue, between Cooper and East Parkway.

MLGW crews dug it on Tuesday to do utility work.

But people who work in the area say the metal plate they put over it didn't cover the whole thing and it quickly came loose, leaving the hole largely exposed. Residents say it was like that most of the week.

Brittney Stanfield works in a building right by the hole.

"That, I mean, it's huge. It's dangerous, she says, "If someone were to run over that hole and maybe their car lost control, I mean, that's dangerous to the pedestrians that are walking as well."

MLGW says the hole got bigger over night after asphalt collapsed because of the rain.

A spokeswoman says the plate, up until then, was big enough, but crews added another this afternoon to handle the increase in size.

Stanfield isn't buying it, and says a fix was needed long before the hole got bigger.

"If you're going to be digging into the ground and you're going to be putting things in the ground, then at least cover it up fully and make sure it's secure. That's the least they could do," she says.

We asked MLGW when the utility work will be finished, but as of 5:30 pm, they have not answered that question.