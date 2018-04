× Police respond to shooting across the street from Hickory Hill school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near a local school.

According to initial reports, the incident happened at a home across the street from Belle Forest Community School at Knight Arnold and Ridgeway Road.

One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help.