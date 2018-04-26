× Police report: Houston principal accused of using ladder to look in woman’s window

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The former principal of Houston High School was investigated by Germantown Police last year for allegedly using a ladder to look in a woman’s bedroom.

In a police report from Aug. 1, 2017, a 19-year-old woman said Kyle Cherry had used a 6-foot step ladder to peer the bedroom window of her home in Germantown.

The woman lived with her mother, who is listed in the report as a teacher at Houston. The report also notes that the teacher told police that she and Cherry had drinks together earlier in the evening and were “more than friends.”

An investigator said he called Cherry by phone that evening . According to the report, “Cherry was apologetic and stated he made a ‘stupid mistake’ which was cause(d) by an emotional night and drinking alcohol.”

The victim refused to prosecute, the report notes.

Cherry resigned from his job abruptly in a handwritten note Friday. Though his note gave no reason for the resignation, the district later said it was due to job pressures. His employee file noted he had been reprimanded by the district for improper communications with a teacher.