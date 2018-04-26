Police: Man shoves employee into freezer during armed robbery at Oak Court Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a man who is accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and shoving her into a freezer at Oak Court Mall during a robbery.

Police responded to a robbery call at Charley's Philly Cheese Steak Friday, April 20 around 9:45 p.m.

The manager told police a came up behind her and put her in a choke hold right before closing.

She says the man put what she thought was a gun to her head and said, "Give me the money or I'll shoot you!"

The police report says the man then punched the woman several times and shoved her to the ground when she tried to scream for help.

All of this took place in front of the manager's 8-year-old son who happened to be at the restaurant at the time.

Another employee was forced into a walk-in cooler during the crime.

Witnesses say the the man threatened to kill the child before he fled on foot and escaped through the parking garage.

Police say he left empty-handed and wasn't able to get any money.

The suspect was wearing light colored shoes, black pants, a black hooded shirt, a dark gray backpack, a black mask and possibly a long haired black wig.

Investigators released surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.