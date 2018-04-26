× Mother accused of fighting with police after leaving children in locked car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South mother was arrested after allegedly leaving her two young children in a running vehicle and fighting with police after they were called to the scene.

According to police, they discovered two children under the age of seven locked in a 2010 Nissan Sentra at an unknown address on Wednesday.

Their mother Saquina Robinson eventually returned to the vehicle where officers advised she shouldn’t leave her kids alone in a locked car.

When she was asked for identification that’s when things took a turn, police said. Robinson reportedly refused to cooperate and began swinging her arms at the officer. She had to be physically restrained after she was told she was under arrest.

Robinson was charged with resisting official detention and leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle.

Her bond was set at $100 and she has been released from custody.