More than 2,000 car break-ins reported in Memphis so far this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From purses and wallets to clothing and guns, thieves are taking items from cars across the city.

It’s a crime no neighborhood is immune to.

Thieves are breaking into cars and swiping anything that they can find.

Will Hall says a burglar bashes in his window and took his tools, leaving him feeling uneasy.

“I woke up one morning, and it was broken into,” Hall said. “Nobody wants their stuff broken into. It’s not a good feeling.”

It’s a feeling to many are aware off.

According to the Memphis Police Department, there as been a steady rise in car break-ins.

In 2017, Memphis capped at nearly 7,200.

So far in 2018, police have reported 2,045 thefts from cars.

MPD’s crime tracker shows 116 car break-ins were reported this week alone. They were spread out from Downtown to Hickory Hill to Raleigh.

That’s not including the thefts police don’t know about.

Law enforcement says what is clear is they’re working hard to catch the thieves.

Officers arrested two women on Tuesday who are accused of targeting cars at The University of Memphis and LeMoyne Owen college.

“It’s a shame you can’t feel comfortable leaving your car unlocked or leaving it somewhere in general,” driver Roy Miles said.

Drivers say let this be a warning.

“It’s sad, but the only thing I can say it be careful, clear out your cars and keep them locked,” Miles said. “If someone is going to break-in you car, make it hard for them. Don’t make it easy.”

Police say it’s important to speak up.

If you see something, say something.