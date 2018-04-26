× Memphis mother turns son in after seeing crime photos on the news

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect accused of robbing a couple at gunpoint is now behind bars thanks to his mother, who saw a picture of her son on the news.

Derriontay Perry, 20, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery in the April 22 incident. According to police, he approached a male homeowner in the 5000 block of Berta Road asking for a ride. The man said he couldn’t and that’s when he had a gun pulled on him.

About that time, the female homeowner walked outside and her companion told her to get her keys for the suspect. Instead, she walked back inside, grabbed her gun and came back out pointing it straight at the suspect. She ultimately fired the gun twice – once into the air to scare the man and again as the suspect returned fire as he was fleeing.

Several days later, Perry’s mother told police she was watching the news when an image of her son popped up on the screen. She immediately called 911 to turn him in.

Perry was taken into custody without incident.