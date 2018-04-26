Live at 9: New autism therapy, the Lowrey Virtual Orchestra & Maciel’s Taco Shop

New autism therapy

Early intervention has proven key to helping children on the autism spectrum.

New programs at the UT Health Science Center takes a more in depth approach by offering both behavior analysis and speech therapy. It’s called A.B.C. for autism, behavior and communication.

JoClaire Merrill and Anna Cornelius direct it and Tyeashiea Flack’s child is in the program.

The Lowrey Virtual Orchestra

It might look like a normal keyboard but it has the ability to make anyone sound good while helping your brain.

Veronica Jonson and Doug Lauts shows us how the Lowrey Virtual Orchestra works and how it could help older Americans.

Author Chat with Cecilia Croft Clanton

The 1960’s were a crucial part of Memphis’ history. The city was right in the center of the Civil Rights Movement with the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. That time frame is now the backdrop for “Cotton Mathis: Journey to Memphis“, a new novel by Mid-South author Cecilia Croft Clanton.

Cooking with Maciel’s Taco Shop

If you think of tacos as a casual meal you need to check out Maciel’s Taco Shop. It will raise the bar on your taco nights.

Chef Manny Martinez and Taylor Berger show us how to make a carne asada taco with homemade guacamole at home.