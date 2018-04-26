× Hundreds out sick with flu at Farmington Elementary

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — So many students and teachers at Farmington Elementary School are out sick, the district is deciding whether the school will reopen Friday.

Germantown Schools said Thursday that 212 students at Farmington Elementary are out sick with a stomach flu.

The school has a total student population of 820, according to the Memphis School Guide.

Cleaning crews are at the school now, district spokesperson Kate Crowder said.

Germantown Schools will make a decision later on whether to open school Friday, she said.