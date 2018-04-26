× Former Houston High principal: Resignation unrelated to choir teacher investigation

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. – Some have questioned the timing of former Houston High School Principal Kyle Cherry’s resignation last Friday.

It came a day after a WREG report about the suspension of choir teacher Dr. William Rayburn amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct.

But Cherry told WREG Thursday afternoon he only recently learned of the allegations against Rayburn, which include inappropriate comments as well as touching and kissing students.

“That incident really did not come into play into my decision for the resignation,” said Cherry.

Cherry said he had been contemplating resigning for at least two or three months and that he even had a resignation letter sitting in his desk drawer.

He said his four years as Houston High School’s principal were stressful and that he sometimes looked to alcohol to help him cope.

“I try to do too much. I probably need to just, you know, as I look back, I probably should have let some things go and not try to attend everything and try to be everything,” said Cherry.

Cherry said alcohol was part of the reason he showed up to a teacher’s home the night of July 31, 2017.

Police said they found a beer can in the front yard and a six-foot ladder propped against the bedroom window of the teacher’s 19-year-old daughter.

Cherry said he wasn’t trying to spy on anyone, but was simply trying to get the teacher’s attention.

“This incident has helped me make myself better because it made me realize that I needed to address some issues with me and my coping skills,” he said.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services confirmed Thursday it was investigating the allegations against Rayburn.

Last Thursday, a DCS spokesman told WREG there was no investigation.

Germantown police confirmed they aren’t investigating Rayburn and never filed any charges against Cherry.

Germantown Municipal School District Superintendent Jason Manuel sent an email to parents Thursday saying in part, “The district has been advised by legal counsel not to comment on any ongoing investigations concerning students or staff.”