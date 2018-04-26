× Deputies: Sexually explicit images of young teen found on Arlington man’s computer

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — An Arlington man is behind bars after sexually explicit images of a young family member were reportedly discovered on his laptop computer.

According to the report, a family member showed up at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday saying she had found several disturbing pictures on William Bradner’s computer. The images were of a teenage girl and appeared to have been taken from hidden cameras that had been placed in her bedroom.

Several of the pictures contained explicit images of the victim’s private areas.

The 53-year-old was taken into custody and charged with eight counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.