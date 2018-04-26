× DCS opens investigation into allegations against Houston High choir teacher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Children’s Services confirmed to WREG they are investigating a Houston High School choir teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students.

The news comes just a few days after WREG made an initial inquiry into a possible case and was told the department was not investigating William Rayburn.

However, the department could not go into any details citing the ongoing investigation.

#breaking: DCS now says its Special Investigations Unit is looking into suspended Houston HS teacher. When I asked last week, they said they weren’t investigating. @3onyourside — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) April 26, 2018

The news comes just hours after WREG’s Luke Jones uncovered the shocking allegations that led to Rayburn’s suspension. According to documents sent to Rayburn from Germantown Schools Superitendent Jason Manuel on April 11, the teacher was accused of kissing, touching and making inappropriate comments to some of his students.

Germantown Police said Thursday they do not have a criminal investigation open on Rayburn.

Manuel called the conduct “unbecoming to a member of the teaching position” and said complaints had come from parents and students.

Rayburn was suspended without pay. He was also barred from the Houston High School campus or any events, until further notice. He is still listed on the district website.

WREG has also learned Rayburn was suspended for three days in October 2017.

One of the reasons the district cited was emails Rayburn allegedly sent to parents that were critical of school administrators. The district said this violated policy.